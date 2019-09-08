December 27, 1951 - August 31, 2019 On Saturday, August 31, 2019 Christopher (Kit) Basler, loving father, grandfather and friend passed away at the young age of 67. Kit was born on December 27, 1951 in Skokie, IL to Lorrie Basler. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1974, received his MBA in 1978, and was an entrepreneur working with various businesses. He spent the bulk of his career with Piedmont Airlines. Kit was a man of faith and dedicated his life to his church and community. He spent 20 plus years teaching Sunday School to seventh graders at Saint Leo's Catholic Church. He lived his life in God's image and devoted much of his time praying for his friends and family members through novenas. He had five simple pillars that he lived by, Church, Family, School, Sports and stuff. Outside of church, Kit was an accomplished athlete. He was a state champion Quarterback at Evanston Highschool, which led to him receiving a scholarship to play quarterback at Wake Forest University. In 1970 he and his teammates won the ACC Championship, one of his proudest accomplishments. Kit was a member of Simos's softball team and maintained the friendships from this group throughout his entire adult life. When Kit was not attending his bowling league or Wake Forest football games, he would spend his time with his friends and family telling stories of days gone by. No matter how many times he told his stories, the smile on his face and passion in his voice made us all feel like we were hearing them for the first time. He always greeted his friends and family with his coined hello of "Young Man, young man, young man. Indeed"; and in parting he would always smile and say "Things be good, things be good, things be good." Kit was preceded by his father Edward, mother Lorrie and brothers Daniel and Rick. He is survived by the mother of his four children, Lynn; his four children Kyle (Sarah), Ryan (Lindsey), Rachel (Mike), and Daniel, his three grandchildren, Harrison, Lucas, Brooke; dear brothers Kurt (Joyce), Ned (Sue), sister in law Karen, and fond nieces and nephews. Kit will forever be remembered for his dedication to his faith and the love he had for his family and friends. Although Kit is no longer with us in person, we know he will be watching over us all from heaven. A funeral service will be held on Monday September 9th 2019 at Saint Leo's Catholic Church in Winston-Salem at 11 o'clock a.m. Reception following. In leu of flowers, the family has setup a tribute and memorial through the American Diabetes Association In Christopher Basler's Name: 1300 Baxter St., Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
