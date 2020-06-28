Winston Salem NC: Margaret Beth Barron passed away suddenly at her home on June 18, 2020, she was 62. Beth graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in special education. Her desire was to help disabled kids, which she did for several years in Newport News VA. and Ellijay GA. Now she knows more than we know. RIP "Sudie." Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro NC.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Barron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries