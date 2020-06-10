Winston-Salem - Mr. Robert L. Barrett, 58, passed away June 2, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020. (RUSSELL)

