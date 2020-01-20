Winston-Salem - Mr. Robert L. Barren Sr., 76, Funeral services will be conducted at 12pm Tuesday, January 21st at Friendship Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 11:30am. Mr. Barren may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
Barren, Robert L.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Barren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
