June 4, 1953 - April 1, 2020 Mrs. Judy Carter Barr, age 66 of Advance, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1953 in Forsyth County to Charles Levi Carter and Ruby Rights Carter. Judy had retired from Lucent Technologies. She is survived by her husband Sam Barr and one son, Tony Barr and wife Erien; one grandson, Nathan Barr; one brother, Larry Carter and wife Lois. A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Pastor Jason Holley. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hanes Baptist Church Youth, 4210 Sabrina Lake Road, Winston Salem, North Carolina 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Barr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

