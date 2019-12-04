Minnie Lee (Howard) Barnhardt, 102, of Salisbury, NC, died December 2, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Minnie was born July 5, 1917 in Davie County, NC, the daughter of the late Henry and Annis Angell Howard. She was also predeceased by her husband, Baxter Barnhardt, siblings, Henrietta O'Shea, Elvely Howard, Waymoth Howard, Greenberry Howard, Priscilla Howard, and Benny Howard, son Nayrex Barnhardt, grandson Jody Barnhardt. Minnie grew up in the Cana Community of Davie County and attended Cana School. She was an avid homemaker, quilter, gardener, and fisherwoman. She worked and retired from Celanese Ind. Survivors include daughter Bettina Wall (Mike), sister Kathleen Dyson (Alvin), grandchildren Amy Church, and Todd Barnhardt (Lisa), four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December4, 2019 at Concord UMC Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Preacher Jack Lepsey will officiate. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC, is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
