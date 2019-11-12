April 19, 1930 - November 10, 2019 Mr. George Lee Barnhardt, age 89, of Advance, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born April 19, 1930 in Davie County to Olin Lewis Barnhardt and Edna Carter Barnhardt. Mr. Barnhardt served in the U.S. Army with nine months of front-line duty during the Korean War. He retired from Sara Lee after 42 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann Hartman Barnhardt; two brothers, Derry and Gray Barnhardt and one sister, Emily Ford. Surviving are one daughter, Becky Barnhardt Clutts (Bobby); one son, Steve Barnhardt (Teresa); three grandchildren, Matthew Clutts and Morgan and Jacob Barnhardt; three sisters, Helen Everhart, Mary Ann Barnhardt and Freda Schlaman (Gene) and a sister-in-law, Laura Barnhardt. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Advance United Methodist Church by Rev. Emily Larsen and Rev. Larry Thompson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advance U.M.C., 1911 NC Hwy. 801 S., Advance, NC 27006 or to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately