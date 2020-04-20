Roy Thomas Barneycastle, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. Roy was born on August 17, 1941 to the late Oscar and Hester Barneycastle. Roy was a proud member of Crestview Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he attended for over 25 years. In his free time, Roy loved nothing more than getting outside for a game of golf. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Flora Barneycastle of the home; son, Brad (Chris) of Kernersville; daughter, Janice Hill (George) of Carriere, Mississippi; three brothers: Foy, Roger, and Odell Barneycastle; five sisters: Anne Nolan, Ruby Tysor, Judy McGee, Carolyn Moser, and Bonnie Lawson; and seven grandchildren: Allan, Katie, Jessica, Brent, Will, Emmie, and Vivian. Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held for the Barneycastle Family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Barneycastle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries