May 28, 1984 - March 9, 2020 Justin Kyle Barneycastle, 35, of King, died as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on March 9, 2020. Born May 28, 1984, he was the son of Wayne S. and Gloria Priddy Barneycastle. Justin lived life "big" and loved spending it with his son, teaching him the joy of carp fishing. Justin leaves behind to cherish his memories, his parents; his son, Aden Eli Barneycastle; and his brother, Jason Wayne Barneycastle; grandparents, Janice and Gordon Tilley, Bobby and Betty Priddy; uncles, Teddy (Lisa) Barneycastle, David (Gina) Barneycastle, Charles (LeeAnn) Barneycastle, Greg (Eliane) Barneycastle, Gray Priddy; and aunts and uncle, Judy Barneycastle, Patty Shelton, and Tammy Barneycastle and Carson Fowler. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Capella Church of Christ. The Rev. Gerald Jones will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Capella Church of Christ at 1187 Flat Shoals Road, King, NC 27021, c/o Melanie Moser. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barneycastle family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

