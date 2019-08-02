May 13, 1928 - July 31, 2019 BARNEY ADVANCE Maggie Lou Barney, 91, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Davie County on May 13, 1928 to William "Willie" Thomas and Hagar Naomi Cornatzer Barney. She was a teacher at North Davidson High School in Welcome, and was a member of the Retired Teachers' Association. She was a member of Advance United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Hubert Barney and Robert Barney. She is survived by her niece, Wanda (Donald Edward) Beauchamp, her grand-nephew, David Wayne Howard, all of Advance, her great-grand-niece, Carly Howard, and her great-grand-nephew, David Edward Howard. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3 in the Advance United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Peter Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends at Eaton Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

