January 12, 1930 - June 29, 2020 Lois Gray Beeson Barney, born in Winston-Salem on January 12, 1930 to Ernest Allen Beeson and Versie Fulp Beeson, passed into the more immediate presence of our Lord unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, eight weeks after her husband Paul Barney passed. Lois graduated from Walkertown High School with honors in 1947, a member of the Beta Club. Lois was employed by Brown-Rogers-Dixon in Winston-Salem prior to her marriage to Paul Benjamin Barney on December 18, 1948. A homemaker until after her children were grown, Lois was employed at Jostens Publishing Company in Winston-Salem until her retirement. Lois was known for her love of baking and cooking and canning, planting flowers and gardening, loving to be with her grandchildren, and rescuing and homing many dogs and cats. Paul and Lois resided in Hillsdale in Davie County for 70 years. Lois is survived by their children Marcia L. Barney and Stephen K. Barney. They have four grandchildren: Ryan N. Barney, Shawn (Mindi) Barney, Kami L. Periman and Tracy (Stephanie) Barney; eight great-grandchildren: Lorian Barney, Isaac Barney, Kaleb Barney, Katie-Grace Barney, Trenton Barney, Carter Barney, Aiden Barney and Raelyn Barney. Lois is pre-deceased by her husband, her parents, and her son Michael B. Barney. She is survived by her sister Loretta Beeson (Wesley) Vanhoy, sisters-in-law Frances M. Barney, Ella Smith and Alma Shoaf and daughter-in-law Judy (Dana) McKenzie. Memorials may be sent to The Humane Society of Davie County, 1469 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with interment at Cornatzer Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Thore will officiate at the ceremony. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
