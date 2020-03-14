May 14, 1929 - March 10, 2020 ADVANCE Mr. L. B. Barney, 90, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1929, in Davie County to the late Walter Giles and Althea Mabel Cornatzer Barney. Mr. Barney was a member of Bixby Presbyterian Church. He loved gardening, his tractors and his cows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Glenn Barney, Willa Mae Howard, J. C. Barney and Annette Koontz. Survivors include his wife, Katie Marie Harper Barney of the home; children, Deborah Jones of Mocksville and Freddy Barney of Advance; a brother, Ronald Barney; grandchildren, Maresa Anderson (Michael) and Jeanna Hendren (Junior); great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Marlie, Rhylie, Sydney and Ashley; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Bixby Presbyterian Church with Rev. Pete Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Bixby Presbyterian Church, 1806 Fork Bixby Road, Advance, NC 27006. To honor Mr. Barney's wishes, casual attire please. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com. Lambert Graham Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville

To plant a tree in memory of L. Barney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries