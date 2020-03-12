Advance - Mr. L. B. Barney, 90, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Service: 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at Bixby Presbyterian Church. Visit: at the church one hour prior to the service. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com.

