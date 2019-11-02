July 22, 1935 - October 30, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Jo Ann Allen Barney, 84, formerly of Dogwood Lane, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born July 22, 1935, in Surry County to the late Clyde Lafaete and Ivy Pauline Sofley Allen. Jo Ann loved gardening and was known for having the best-looking flower garden in her community. She loved decorating and was an exercise enthusiast. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Major Barney, Sr.; a son, Richard Barney; and siblings, Jimmy Allen, Fred Allen, and Shelby Hutchens. Survivors include three children, Martha Johnson (Jim) of Montgomery, Alabama, Tony Barney, Jr. and Diane Vogler both of Advance; four sisters, Jane Sammons (Dwight), Peggy Gaither (Butch), Glenda Allen and Darlene Naylor (Dale); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Lancaster officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private interment will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family wishes to express special thanks to everyone at Hospice and also to the Emergency Department and the 8th floor nursing staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

