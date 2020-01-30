December 11, 1947 - January 26, 2020 Mr. Charles "Thomas" Barney, 72, of Ivy Lane formally of 64 West, passed away at his home Sunday, January 26, 2020. Thomas was born December 11, 1947, in Davie County, NC, a son of the late Joe Henry and Emma Margaret Blake Barney. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John William Barney, and a brother-in-law, W.D. Booie, Jr. In life Thomas was a graduate of Davie County High School Class of 1966. He retired from Parks and Son, and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church; he loved his church family. Thomas was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved playing his guitar, singing gospel, and classic country songs. Thomas loved the Lord, and loved singing songs to his praise. He loved singing in church, and played with several groups over the years. Thomas loved the mountains, especially going to Maggie Valley, and Cherokee every summer. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball. He loved watching the Atlanta Braves, old westerns, and wrestling. Survivors include his loving wife of almost forty years, Barbara Goforth Barney; son, Thomas Lee Barney (Jennifer); daughter, Jennifer Ann Barney (Matt); granddaughters, Emma Grace Barney, and Annabelle Faith Barney, whom he loved dearly; sister, Joan Barney Booie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special cousin, Allie Richardson. Visitation will be held 5:30 7:30 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Swisher officiating, 1084 Rainbow Road Advance, NC; the body will lie in state in the church from 1:30 - 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted with his care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1084 Rainbow Road, Advance, NC, or Trellis Supportive Care Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road
