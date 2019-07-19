August 28, 1946 - July 17, 2019 Shirley Spencer Barnett, 72, of Lexington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Midway United Methodist Church with Reverend Chuck Ireson officiating. Shirley was born in Carroll County, Virginia on August 28, 1946 to the late Bill and Nellie Spencer. She is survived by her husband, James "Barney" Barnett, whom she married on March 17, 1975; her daughter, Michel Jarrell (Chris); granddaughters, Carly and Laci; stepdaughter, Wendy Barnett; sister, Glenda (Glenn); brothers, David, Terry and Mark (Sheila); and several nieces and nephews. She retired from Old Hickory Council BSA, after thirty years of service. Shirley was a member of Midway United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the famous "chicken pie makers." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407, or to Trellis Supportive Care of WS, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

