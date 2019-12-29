July 2, 1923 - December 23, 2019 Sarah Hines Barnes of Wallburg moved to Higher Ground on Dec. 23, 2019 with her daughter, Patricia, by her side in Frankfort, Ky. Sarah moved to Frankfort in 2016 to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. She was born in Davidson County on July 2, 1923 to the late Early Sanford and Treva Cook Hines and was preceded in death by her husband Frank Tillman Barnes and son David Frank Barnes and her brothers, Jimmie and Percy Hines. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Griffith (Ben), granddaughters Treva Scott (Jesse) and Carrie Graham (Nick) and her great-grandchildren, Nora Scott, Charlotte Graham, and Benson Graham. She also leaves a multitude of cousins and friends behind in North Carolina and Virginia. Sarah's childhood was extremely happy surrounded by family and friends. After high school, she attended business school and worked happily with the Duke Power girls. Upon the marriage to her sweetheart, Frank Barnes, they lived for 2 years in San Diego after the end of WW II. Upon return to Wallburg, Frank and Sarah made a happy home with children, Patricia and David. Sarah's life from 1947 2016 was busy with being a fantastic homemaker and mother. After her children were out of the home, she enjoyed shopping and swimming at the Y with her dear husband. Both Sarah and Frank were active and devoted to Wallburg Baptist Church where they served as long as they were able. Trips to the mountains were a favorite activity as well as frequent trips to Frankfort to visit her family. Her life's focus was on serving family, church and living by her strong faith in God. Funeral service will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wallburg Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Wolfe and Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity or Wallburg Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. JC Green and Sons of Wallburg is serving the Barnes Family.
Barnes, Sarah Hines
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately