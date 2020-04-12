Barnard, Charlie Bruce September 2, 1923 - April 9, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Charlie Bruce Barnard, 96, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born September 2, 1923, in Iredell county to the late James Phillip and Octavia Friesland Barnard. He was a faithful member of Kerwin Baptist Church. He retired as a diesel mechanic from Piedmont Ford Truck Sales. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. Barnard and sister Isabelle Galliher. Surviving are his son, Wayne and wife Joan Barnard of Kernersville, a granddaughter, Amanda Horn (Joey) of Whitesburg, TN, two sisters, Ernestine Cleary of Mocksville, Thelma Chambers (Lendon) of Hamptonville, two sister in laws Thelma Shore and Wanda Turner of Hamptonville, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 141 Smith Edwards Road

