April 8, 1933 - October 29, 2019 Sheriff Ronald "Ron" Nathan Barker, 86, of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Thomasville on April 8, 1933, to the late Ira and Dora Sullivan Barker. Sheriff Barker was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Army as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He graduated in 1963 from Wake Forest University with BA in Biology and went on to teach science for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. While he taught in Kernersville, he coached football, baseball, and basketball. In 1969, he became a Sheriff's Deputy and was the first Deputy to attend the Winston-Salem Police Academy. Sheriff Barker was elected as the Sheriff of Forsyth County from 1990 to 2002. He was the first Republican Sheriff to be elected in Forsyth County and was the first Wake Forest University Graduate to serve as Sheriff. During his tenure as Sheriff, Ron had a strong emphasis on drug enforcement that included 1,914 drug arrests and $19.7 million in drugs confiscated. He also implemented inmate rehabilitation and put several programs in place at the jail to assist with lowering the recidivism rate. Throughout his life he endeavored to treat everyone fairly and told his deputies to treat the members of the public the way they would want an officer to treat their family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ed Barker and his wife Jewel. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Barker; two sons, Michael Barker and Brian Barker; three grandchildren: Kevin Barker, Matthew Barker, and Tori Barker; three great-grandchildren: Nathan, Kimbrie, and Reid; and his two chows, Cajun and Ruby. A memorial service will be conducted in his honor 2:30 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Wait Chapel, officiated by Chaplain Glenn Davis. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit, 301 North Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
