February 6, 1935 - November 11, 2019 Mr. Joseph Richard Barber, Jr., age 84 of Wilkesboro passed away peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wilkesboro. The family will receive in the Parish House following the service. Mr. Barber was born February 6, 1935 in Wilkes County to Joseph Richard and Nell Somers Barber. He attended Wilkesboro High School and graduated from Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, VA. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Later he was employed at Holly Farms Industries and Tyson Foods which took him and his wife to Springdale, AR where they lived for 27 years. He was an avid golfer and a long time member of Oakwoods Country Club and Springdale Country Club. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wilkesboro and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Willie Dagenhart Barber of the home, a daughter, Sara Elizabeth Poydock of Lexington and a son, Joseph Richard Barber III of Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Poydock and Abby Grace Poydock and one sister, Sara Barber Weatherman of Lewisville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 95, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or Humane Society of Wilkes, PO Box 306, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
