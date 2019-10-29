May 14, 1926 - October 27, 2019 Mrs. Ethel Mae Adams Barber, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Clemmons Village II. Mrs. Barber was born in Wilkes County to the late William R. Adams and Minnie Lola Blevins Adams on May 14, 1926. Ethel was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for the past fifty years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Ethel loved her family and loved taking care of them. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (RB) Barber; brother, W.R. Adams, Jr.; sister, Mary Hartman. Ethel is survived by her children, Susan Pope; Lola Scales (Billy); Bob Barber (Evelyn); Bonnie Crotts (Frank); Adam Barber (Shana); twelve grandchildren, Misty Scott; Tony Pope; Gathie Bass; Dalton Scales; Daniel Davis; Chasity Hutchens; Amber Payne; Cody Crotts; Chesnee; Autumn; Forrest; Holland Barber; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Joyner and Linda Cantrell; brothers, Jim Adams and Jack Adams (Rita); also a very special friend, Jane Logan; several nieces and nephews. A special thank-you to Clemmons Village II for all their loving and tender care. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Committal will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
