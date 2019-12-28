August 6, 1943 - December 27, 2019 Donna Faye Reedy Barber, 76, formerly of Sanford, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville. She was born August 6, 1943 in Lee County to the late Emil Isam Reedy and Bernice Dubois Reedy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Glenn Isam Wicker, and husband, Douglas Barber. Donna is survived by her children, John P. Wicker and dear friend Wanda Fulp, Jeff Wicker and wife Glenda, Tracy Lineberry and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Preston Wicker, Ashley L. (Dillon) Byerly, Allyson Lineberry; brother, Marvin (Norma Faye) Reedy; sister, Nita Gaines; and many special nieces and nephews. Donna was eager to tell everyone that she was going to be a great-grandma for the first time: Nolan Ray Byerly is due to arrive February 2020. Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Yadkinville by the Chaplain Mark Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SECU Hospice Home, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Hospice Home for all their care and support. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Us Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Barber, Donna Faye Reedy
