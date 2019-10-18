June 23, 1935 - October 13, 2019 Mrs. Carolyn Hice Barber, 84, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center. Carolyn was born on June 23, 1935 in Guilford County. Her parents were Virgie Louise Moody Hice and George William Thomas Hice. She was a longtime member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. She retired from the Wake Forest School of Medicine where she worked as a medical secretary. She loved Christmas and enjoyed membership in the Triad Tree Loaders. Carolyn never basked in the limelight of her accomplishments. Instead, she worked hard in the background, humbly serving the community. From helping start the Prodigal House, to her work with Forsyth Prison Ministry, she offered many the hope of a better future. Her home and heart were always open to those less fortunate. Carolyn was a legend in her time and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Barber, Sr. Surviving are her children, Cynthia Barber Smart (Robert), David C. "Bucky" Barber, Jr. (Courtney), and Thomas Barber (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Joy Hinson, Steven Hinson (Ashley), Sarah Lunsford (Coy), Kathleen Barber, and Timothy Chandler; great grandchildren, Chelsea, Caleb, and Coy; a host of extended family and friends; and of course, her canine companion, "Precious." A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church with Rev. Joe Moore officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministry, 307 Craft Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27105; or Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21 Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately