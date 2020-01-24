Rural Hall - Kevin C. Banks, 33, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation: 2:00 pm.

To send flowers to the family of Kevin Banks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:30PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries