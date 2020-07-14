June 30, 1948 - July 8, 2020 Cynthia Ann Bankowitz, age 72, passed away peacefully July 8, 2020 due to complications of vascular dementia. She was born June 30, 1948 in Burlington, Iowa to Richard and Evelyn Burg. Cindy spent most of her school years in Pennsylvania, specifically York and Elizabethtown. She graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1966. Cindy loved to help the elderly so it was a natural career choice to work in nursing homes throughout her life. Her most recent position was at Trinity Elms in Winston-Salem, where she was a favorite of the residents and staff. Cindy also had a passion for animals and always had a few cats and dogs as companions. She was instrumental in allowing therapy cats and dogs to reside in the nursing homes where she worked. She had a special love for retired greyhounds, which she would adopt and train to visit the elderly. Cindy is survived by her three children, Dawn Wolfe, Christopher Reifsnyder and Heather Moore; grandchildren Kayla, Brianna, Chelsea, Nathan, and Chalee; great-grandchildren Fayth and Knox; sisters Joann Moore, Jennifer Burg, and Nancy Vester; her nephew Jonathan Grigsby, his wife Meranda, and grand-niece Adalyn; and nephew Michael Redding and niece Tonia Stiles. There will be a private family memorial service on July 20, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.salmfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Bankowitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries