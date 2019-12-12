July 16, 1934 - December 7, 2019 Wanda Lou Browning Bennett Ball of Winston-Salem, NC died in her 85th year on December 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Wanda was born on July 16, 1934, in Greenview, W.Va. The world is a dimmer place without her. She never said no to a person in need and graciously gave to others even when her resources were limited. She was well known for her business, Betsy's One Stop. Wanda is survived by seven of her eight children: son, Bobby Ray Bennett of Winston-Salem; daughter, Teresa Lynn Simmons (Rickey) of Winston-Salem; daughter, Janice Yvonne Davis (Ronald) of Rural Hall; daughter, Rhonda Lee Hill (Marty) of Rural Hall; son, Gary Lynn Ball of Rural Hall; son, Richard Dean Ball (Robin) of Advance; and daughter, Betsy Alula Charles (Keith) of Winston-Salem. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Alice Saris and Betsy Copley; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bennett; her brother, Ray Browning; brother, Don Browning; sister, Eunice Virginia Scragg; sister, Ruth Johnson; and sister, Bonnie Jarrell Toth; son, Lyndon Ball; and parents, Alva Browning and Luna Hunter Browning. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at J. C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 North NC 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The family will greet friends following the service. Condolences may be posted at www.JCGreenandsons.com. The family expresses their deep appreciation to Wanda's dedicated caregivers at Willowbrook Rehabilitation Center of Yadkinville, NC. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
