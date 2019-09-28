Ball, Mollie Ruth Plank August 29, 1933 - September 22, 2019 Mrs. Mollie Ruth Plank Ball, 86, of Winston-Salem passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born August 29, 1933 in Sullivan County, TN, to John Edward Plank and Virgie Lee Hicks Plank. Mrs. Ball was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church. She loved cooking and helping other people. Mrs. Ball was a lifetime member of the volunteer services in the departments of recovery, ICU waiting room, and the emergency department at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She volunteered for 25 years 6 months for a total of 6,014 hours. Mrs. Ball enjoyed crafts and even owned a crafts store called "I Tole You So." She was a diehard Tennessee Vols fan and she bled orange. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Charles Earl "Tom" Ball; daughter, Wanda Tussey; six brothers; two sisters; and her beloved Tennessee football team. Surviving are a son, Danny Ball; four grandsons: Tommy Ball, Chad Ball, Casey Ball (Amanda), and CJ Tussey (Haley); five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, John Henry Tussey; and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Rev. Charles McFrederick. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Ordway Cemetery Association, 104 Whitaker Drive, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
