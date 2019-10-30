February 27, 1937 - October 26, 2019 Mr. Roynal Shore Baker, 82, passed away at his home on October 26, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1937, to Zeta Rae and Thomas Baker in Yadkin County. He worked 50+ years in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator. He will be remembered for his skill with the excavator, a man full of wisdom. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Lois Baker; children, Ronnie Baker, Robin Baker, and Jasen Baker (Joy); sisters, Ann and Nancy; as well as extended family and a host of friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409; or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

