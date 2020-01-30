April 5, 1946 - January 27, 2020 Patsy Baker of Winston-Salem passed away January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Baker and Mary Fort, a sister, Betty Jo Baker, three brothers, Jackie Baker, Buddy Baker and Roy Baker. She is survived by a son, Anthony Baker, a daughter, Crystal Baker, two nephews she raised as her sons, Michael Baker and Joshua Baker, a granddaughter, Laci Browne, two sisters, Jean Lampley and Judy Davis, three brothers, Red Baker, Jimmy Baker, Michael Collins, and many nieces and nephews.
Baker, Patsy
