November 13, 1938 - May 9, 2020 John Carlton Baker, 81, passed away at SECU Hospice Care Center, Yadkinville, NC, on May 9, 2020. John was born in the Mountainview community of Stokes County on November 13, 1938; the fourth of five children; to Moyer Elith and Lelah Margaret Bowles Baker, and grew up in the King community. John graduated from King High School in 1957. His business career spanned forty-five years, eleven years with Duke Power Company. Later he and wife Betty owned and operated Custom Cleaners, Inc. in King from 1968 until sold and retired in 2002. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in King. He served as teacher and Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of Administrative Council, Chairman of Trustees, and many other responsibilities. He served on the Board of Directors of North Carolina Association of Launders and Cleaners and was President in 2001 and 2002. He was a charter member and served as President of the King Fire Department, was a member of King Lions Club and Kiwanis Club, and on the local advisory board of BB&T. John loved and played tennis with Meadowbrook Tennis Club until age required a slower pace of GOLF. He was honored by the King Chamber of Commerce as "The 2009 Retired Community Leader of the Year." He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and loving wife of sixty-two years, Betty Wall Baker, two devoted daughters: L. Jan Baker of Key West, Florida (Anne), and Joy Baker Jones (Robert) of King, Two grandchildren: Spencer and Leah Easter, and two step-grandchildren: Abigail and Isabella Jones of King, two sisters: Faye Craddock of Clemmons, and Nell Holder (Eugene) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and two brothers: James R. Baker (Jean) of Clemmons, and Harold "Dusty" Baker (Carolyn) of King, and several nieces and nephews. John and Betty enjoyed traveling and spending time at their Badin Lake vacation home. Some of his favorite pastimes at the lake were fishing, swimming, and boating with family and friends. John's family is very appreciative of the assistance and loving care provided by Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled once present restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church: 725 W. Dalton Road King, NC 27021, or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
