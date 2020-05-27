November 25, 1945 - May 13, 2020 Dennis William Baker, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a multi-year battle with illness. In his last days he was surrounded by his loving wife, Susan Florance Baker, and sons Dennis Patrick Baker and Daniel Robert Baker. Dennis William was born in Syracuse, NY, to William "Bill" F. Baker and Patricia "Patty" H. Baker. He graduated from Siena College in 1968 with a degree in Marketing after previousing attending North Syracuse High School. He was married to his wife, Susan, for 45 years. They were married in Corning, NY, and spent the next 13 years in Baldwinsville/Syracuse, NY, before moving to Winston-Salem in 1989. He was a long time employee of USAirways, as well as a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. He was passionate about his family and reading his Bible. He never met a stranger--always quick with a smile, a joke, and an unique handshake for anyone who crossed his path. A sailor in his younger years, and a life-long Syracuse sports fan, he became a fan of UNC and ECU sports after his sons attended those schools. His favorite times were spent enjoying great food with his family, including his 5 grandchildren. His parents, "Bill and Patty", and his brother Daryll, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Dennis (wife, Lisa) of Hillsborough, NC, and Daniel (wife, Jessica) of Pfafftown, NC; and grandchildren: Will, 13, Addie, 10, Ava Maye, 8, Corbin, 5, and Lincoln, 17 months. They will all miss their beloved "Den," "Dad," "FIL," "Bepa," and "Grandpa," as he was called. He is also survived by his siblings: Diane Stinziano (husband, Jack) of Estero, FL, Debbie Baker of Naples, FL, David Baker of Fort Myers, FL, Drew Baker (wife, Bea) of Las Vegas, NV, Daphne Baker Fiaschetti (husband, Daniel) of Baldwinsville, NY, Desiree Mortensen (husband, Andy) of Naples, FL, and Darci LaRose (husband, Stephen) of Syracuse, NY. Additionally, nieces and nephews, relatives, and long-time friends are all part of the Baker extended family. At this time memorial service plans are on hold due to Covid concerns, but a celebration of his life is expected later this summer or early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinity Glen--the Christian skilled nursing facility where Dennis was cared for the last two years. Donations can be made "in memory of Dennis Baker" by check, made out to Trinity Glen, and mailed to Trinity Glen, 849 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Most Popular
-
W-S woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
-
Marketplace Cinemas plans drive-In in Winston-Salem
-
Forsyth reports 9th COVID-19 death, 25 new cases. Food Lion employees test positive in Davidson County
-
Watch now: Fans are plentiful, masks in shorter supply for Ace Speedway opener amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Woman dies after being severely beaten in Winston-Salem park.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately