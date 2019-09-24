October 3, 1969 - September 22, 2019 Mrs. Retha Starr Everidge Baity, 49, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born October 3, 1969 in Yadkin County to Ovid and Hazel Hudson Everidge. Mrs. Baity courageously and gracefully fought pancreatic cancer for 5 years. She enjoyed making jewelry and singing, and was a friend to everyone. In addition to her father, Mrs. Baity was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bengy Cox. She is survived by her mother; her husband of 25 years, Richard Raymond Baity; one son, Richard Gray Baity; two sisters, Teresa (Jeff) Sizemore and Rainy Cox; one sister-in-law, Monnette (David) Caudle; one niece, Summer Sizemore; and two very special K-9 companions, Cootie Bug and Pepper. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Mark Reavill officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury UMC cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of WFBMC Cancer Center, Elkin Oncology and Dr. Albright for the amazing care given to Mrs. Baity. Also, a very special thank you to friends and family for the visits, love and prayers during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
