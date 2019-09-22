September 22, 1931 - September 20, 2019 Florence Estelle Renegar Baity, born September 22, 1931, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, two days before her 88th birthday, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She grew up and lived in the Lone Hickory and Courtney communities. Surviving her are her two daughters, Paula Baity (Ronnie Hoots) and Cherry Greene (Keith), and three grandchildren, Whitney Henry, Brendon Greene, and Jordan Greene. Mrs. Baity's siblings, Bristol Renegar, Bob Renegar and Laura Renegar Chamberlain also survive her. She is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Edna Renegar, a younger brother, Jerry Renegar, and her beloved husband of nearly 57 years, Clarence Baity. Estelle came from humble beginnings, growing up working on her family's tobacco farm with her parents and siblings. She dreamed of becoming a nurse and excelled at school, graduating second in her class. She met and fell in love with Clarence Baity while finishing high school and plans changed. Instead of pursuing nursing, Mrs. Baity raised two daughters, all the while helping her husband grow a family business started in 1956, Baity's Tire Service of Yadkinville and Winston-Salem. She and her husband were avid fans of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, members of the Deacon Club and rarely missed a basketball game in 30 years. Mrs. Baity was also very active in Courtney Baptist Church where among other duties, she taught Sunday school for preschoolers, worked in VBS and was Youth Group leader. She was beloved by many of the children in her church, and even up to the end of her life, she loved each and every child she met. Estelle Baity was a kind and wonderful woman, and it was a great blow to those of us who love her when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She went through a long and painful struggle with this disease, and we, her family had the privilege and honor of taking care of her at the end of her long life, the way she took care of us at our beginnings. The family will be receiving friends at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Highway 601, Yadkinville, on Monday, Sept. 23 from 6pm-8pm. The service will be held at Courtney Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11:00 am. Although flowers are appreciated, the family encourages friends to make donations to their local Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
Most Popular
-
Inflammatory emails sent to 12 Wake Forest faculty and staff members; messages contained racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language
-
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Monday night crash, Highway Patrol says
-
The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a longtime local civil rights activist, dies
-
Wake Forest officials say they will stand by the campus community after inflammatory emails were sent to several university departments
-
BB&T, SunTrust have until Nov. 3 to respond to Truliant lawsuit
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately