May 23, 1927 - February 28, 2020 Edward L. Baity, 92, passed away February 28th, 2020, in Forsyth County. Mr. Baity was born May 23, 1927 in Forsyth County to Ira W. and Lucile Henning Baity. A graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played on the varsity tennis team prior to enlisting in the Navy. He returned to the University in 1946 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Prior to graduation in 1948, he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa scholastic fraternity. In 1948 he was employed by Wachovia Bank where he worked for 34 years. His service was interrupted in 1951 when he was called back into the Navy. He returned to Wachovia in 1953, and while there, was in charge of installing their first computer. He served as President of the Piedmont Chapter of the Data Processing Management Association and was also a member of the National Board of Directors. After being discharged from the Navy in 1953 he continued in the Naval Reserve Program and retired from the Navy with the rank of Captain in 1987. On September 13, 1950, he married Jean Elizabeth Evans of Winston-Salem, and became a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. He loved his church and was very active, having served as a Chairman of both the Finance Committee and the Administrative Boards. He was an active member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class and served as it's Treasurer for a number of years. He and Jean loved to travel and took trips to many parts of the world. They also enjoyed spending time on the North Carolina coast. As a hobby, he liked to root gardenias and give them to friends. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mr. Baity is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Evans Baity. He is also survived by two sons, Edward Baity, Jr. and wife Kelly, of Winston-Salem, George Baity and his wife Leslie, of Jamestown, and a granddaughter Madison Baity, of Raleigh. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Ardmore United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m to 1:45 p.m prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
Winston-Salem lawyer barred from handling client accounts
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately