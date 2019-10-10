November 1, 1925 - October 4, 2019 Terry C. Bailey, Sr. was born on November 1, 1925 to Thomas and Mae Ella Bailey in Winston-Salem NC. He was called home on October 4, 2019 at the age of 93. After graduating from Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, Mr. Bailey followed his passion for aviation and joined the US Army Air Corps at age 17. His perseverance paid off and he eventually served as a Tuskegee airman, and continued to fly even after being discharged from military service. Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Hiji C. Bailey; three children, Terry, Jr., Lawrence, and Garnetta (Daniel) Chain; a sister, Carolyn White; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 11 am Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with funeral services following at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Baileytown Cemetery, Walnut Cove, NC. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net.

