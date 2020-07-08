November 18, 1937 - July 2, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Brown Bailey, 82, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 18, 1937 to the late Gurney and Louise Brown in Wilkes County. She is survived by her children, Ron Bailey (Cindy) and Sandra Marshall (Zeno); grandchildren, Dustin Bailey (Heidi), William Marshall (Kayla), Courtney Burris (Chase), Jason and Brandon Marshall; brothers, Fred Brown (Barbara), Gene Brown (Virginia) and Don Brown (Gayle); and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Maxwell Bailey. A small graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. Flowers will be accepted, or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that have cared for Margaret over the past several years. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
