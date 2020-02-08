February 3, 1960 - February 4, 2020 Mr. Duane Franklin Badgett went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Duane was born in Stokes County, on February 3, 1960, to George Franklin "Frank" and Avolene Reynolds Badgett. Duane enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and introducing them to his love of the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, bluegrass music and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Rebecca Saunders Badgett; mother, Avolene Reynolds Badgett; brother, Eric (Trish) Badgett; one son, Zachary Duane Badgett; two daughters, Ginny Badgett (Michael) Penn and Karen Josephine Badgett; seven grandchildren, Haileigh, September, Malakai, Trevor, Emily, Kailey, and Ava; two very precious pets, Buster and Josie. Mr. Badgett was preceded in death by his father, George Franklin "Frank" Badgett; paternal grandparents, George and Josephine Badgett; and maternal grandmother, Lula Stewart. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Badgett Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the Stokes County Animal Shelter or The NF1 Children's Tumor Foundation. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Badgett family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Badgett, Duane
