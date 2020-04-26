Backi, Helmut "Steve" Stephen December 10, 1947 - April 21, 2020 Helmut "Steve" Stephen Backi, 72, of Pfafftown, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Steve was born on December 10, 1947 in Vocklamarkt, Austria to the late Stephen and Marie Backi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother Katrin Huppert and grandparents Peter and Susan Backi. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 34 years, Pamela Backi; sons Stefan Backi, Kyle Backi & Justin Backi; Grandsons Carson & Jacob; Sister Eleanor Meredyk; Father In-law Billy Page; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Upon moving to the United States in the early 1950's, Steve grew up in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio and lived there until joining the United States Air Force in 1967-1971, where he served in the Vietnam War. After his stint in the military, he studied Electrical & Computer Engineering at Cleveland State University. He went on to work at TRW, Gallo Winery, Gulfstream Aerospace & RJR Tobacco before retiring in Pfafftown, NC in 2012. Steve's life was a success- he lived well, laughed often, and loved much. He has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; He filled his niche and accomplished his task; He looked for the best in others and gave the best he had. He knew how to bring out the best in everyone, and that typically involved a joke, which he will certainly be remembered by; He leaves the world better than he found it. A celebration of Steve's life will be held in better times at the local American Legion, Post 55 in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion, 111 Miller St. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

