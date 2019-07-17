Bachman, Richard February 27, 1939 - July 13, 2019 On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Richard Bachman, loving husband, father of two and grandfather of six, passed away in Winston-Salem, NC at the age of 80. Richard was born on February 27, 1939 in Upper Darby, PA to Robert and Claire Bachman. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting from Villanova University in 1961. He was commissioned an ensign in the United States Navy in 1961 and served in the Naval Reserves for 28 years, retiring with the rank of commander, USNR in 1989. He was a medical sales professional in the greater New York, Long Island area for over 30 years. On August 14, 1965, he married Sharon Sheila Ryan at Our Lady of the Snow in Blue Point, NY. They raised two sons, Rich and Jack, who reside in Knoxville, Tennessee and Clemmons, NC. Richard had a passion for sailing and enjoyed a round of golf with friends. He was an avid music lover and had a great interest in computers and technology. He loved meeting new people and traveling to distant and exotic places. Richard was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother, Claire and his sister, Susan. He is survived by his brother Bob, his wife Sharon, his two children, Rich and Jack and six grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Eric, Julia, Emily and Ashley. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church on 335 Springdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be sent to the IPF Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl., Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. "Fair winds and following seas" Commander Bachman Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately