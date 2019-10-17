July 24, 1932 - October 14, 2019 On October 14, 2019, James Kenneth Azmon, Sr. went home to the Lord at the age of 87. "Ken" was born July 24, 1932, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Albert and Alma Azmon. He worked from age 17 for Western Electric Company, beginning as a truck driver, and retiring as an electronics tester after completing certification from Devry Technical Institute. He served in the Army in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict era. In 1953, he married Adele Wilkins and they raised three children. He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and tinkering in his shop. He was a good mechanic and a natural engineer, conceiving and building many projects such as a dollhouse complete with lighting and a working doorbell, an elaborate train layout housed in its own caboose, and even an early backyard zip-line. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and two sisters, Helen Sparks and Dot Beamon. He is survived by three children, Vicky Hallenbeck (Roz), Donna Bodenheimer (Mike), and Kenny Azmon, Jr. (Mary); five grandchildren Bart, Jessie, Amber, Audrey, and Ashley; and many great-grandchildren, along with nephews, nieces, and cousins. He also leaves behind his longtime, faithful friend, Howell Davis, whom he loved like a brother. The family will hold a private service at Crestview Memorial Park. Donations in his honor may be sent to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately