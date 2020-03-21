June 14, 1953 - March 6, 2020 Lynn Ayers was born in Henderson, NC, to Patricia Ruff Ayers and William Edward Ayers, Jr. Lynn attended special education classes here. She had a productive life and overcame every obstacle in her path. Lynn never lost the innocence and wonderment in every thing she saw. She was employed by Goodwill Industries for over twenty years and also worked at Old Salem Bakery. She was the best teacher, sister, daughter that our family ever had. We have such a great sadness, but we know she is in the arms of God, her Dad and grandparents. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched. Survivors include Patricia R. Ayers, mother, siblings Bill Ayers (Shirley), Jeff Ayers, Gretchen Ayers Sperduti, John Christopher Ayers, Joel Ayers (Catie), and nine nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

