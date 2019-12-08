June 25, 1951 - December 6, 2019 CONCORD - Mrs. Janet Holland Ayers passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Andrews Living Center. A memorial service will be 2 pm Saturday, December 14 at McGill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Dr. Linda Fowler, Rev. Dr. Chris Ayers and Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers. The family will receive friends following at the church. Because of Janet's passion for books and the importance of reading, you are invited to bring a children's book. Cabarrus Partnership for Children will distribute the books to those who need them the most. Janet was born June 25, 1951 in Winston-Salem to the late Clarence Vance Holland and Nellie Brannock Holland. At the age of 41 she went back to college. She was determined to excel, and she did. She graduated with highest honors at UNCG and continued there to earn a master's degree in Library and Information Science. She served as a media center specialist at Nancy Reynolds Elementary, Cash Elementary, and Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. Her favorite activity was Banned Books Week. She also found a place of service at every church her husband served. Whether it was teaching Sunday School, leading the youth, singing in the choir, or playing the organ and piano, Janet found a ministry of her own. Janet is survived by her husband of 46 years whom she met in the 2nd grade, Steve Ayers; daughters, Valerie Lassiter and husband, Chris of Raleigh; Lauren Simpson and husband, Miles of Concord; and son, Steve Ayers, Jr. and wife, Rebekah of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Sophie and Brendan Lassiter, Ava and Miles Simpson, and Luke and Silas Ayers; brother, Michael Holland of Asheville; and other extended family members. The family is appreciative of the wonderful care that Janet received at St. Andrews Living Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027. Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Ayers family.
