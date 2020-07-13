November 19, 1988 - July 10, 2020 Mr. Dustin Christopher Ayers, 31, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born November 19, 1988 in Forsyth County to Christopher Dale Ayers and Angela Marie Koger. Dustin was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to make people laugh. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Randy Gene Owens, and paternal grandparents, Sandra Setser Ellis and Ted Ellis. In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his sister, Brittany Marie Koger; brother, William Damion Koger; special friend, Crystal Tate; maternal grandmother, Margaret Mays Overby; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 14 at 6490 Balmoral Hill Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

To plant a tree in memory of Dustin Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries