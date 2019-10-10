November 2, 1949 - October 8, 2019 Mrs. Kathy Joy Avery, 69, passed away on October 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on November 2, 1949, to Nancy Beeson Whicker and Donald Richard Whicker in Forsyth County. Kathy was a well-respected member of the Novant Health Community, retiring after a successful career as director of Employee Health. She was compassionate and creative. Her artistic flair manifested in works of pottery and needlework. More than anything, Kathy was devoted to her loving family. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, John Avery. Surviving are her children, Angie Clodfelter, and Lori Kagarise; grandchildren, Dwight, Isiah, Daysha (Nick), Julian, and Maniah (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and William, brothers, Rick Whicker (Val), and Tony Whicker (Karmen); sister, Donna West (Keith); numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a large extended family, all of whom she dearly loved. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A private graveside committal will follow. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
