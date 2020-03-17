January 30, 1951 - March 12, 2020 Jerry Thomas Austin, age 69, of Kernersville, NC, passed away March 12, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born January 30, 1951 in Grayson County, Virginia to the late Ray and Reba Smith Austin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Rose Austin Goad, and his grandson, Tyler Darin Goad. Jerry was a loyal member of Kerwin Baptist Church and a loved part of the Gateway Place Apartment community in Kernersville, NC. He will always be remembered for his tender heart, caring spirit, surprising insight, woodworking skills, and silly, side-splitting laughter. We were proud to call him Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He will be greatly missed but we are relieved to know he is now set free to fly with the angels. He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Austin; two sisters, Nancy Dancy and Irene Billings; two brothers, Ronnie Austin and Joe Austin; caregiver and niece, Lisa Dymott; niece, Dawn Larrimore. A celebration graveside service for Jerry will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Piney Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, 296 Pugh Road, Piney Creek, NC 28663 with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (800) 822-6344, the Cynthia Rose Foundation (808-283-5190) or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (336-768-3972). The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Lisa Dymott for providing so much care to Jerry over the past 3 1/2 years. Lisa's dedication to his well-being and unwavering giving of herself undoubtedly made Jerry's last years on earth more joyful, at ease and full of love. To post condolences, please visit www.grandviewfuneralhome.com. GRANDVIEW MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 789 GRANDVIEW DRIVE SPARTA, NC 28675
