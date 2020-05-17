MOUNT AIRY - Mrs. Wanda Joy Nichols Atkins, 72, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Atkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries