March 1, 1932 - September 15, 2019 ASHBY WALKERTOWN Jo Anne Hammock Wood Ashby, 87, went home to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. Jo Anne was born on March 1, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late John and Dora Oakley Hammock. She was a homemaker and a member of Park View Primitive Baptist Church. Jo Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She also enjoyed reading during her free time. In addition to her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her first husband, Hubert Wood; and a brother, Jack Hammock. Jo Anne is survived by her husband of 51 years, Luther Elwood Ashby; 2 children, Randell Wood (Pamela) and Carla Sneathen; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Wood, Ashley Wood, and Adriana Sneathen; and a brother, Anthony Hammock. There will be an 11:00 am entombment service held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Gardens of Memories Mausoleum with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park View Primitive Baptist Church c/o John Brooks: 4116 Audrey St., Winston Salem, NC 27124. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Ashby family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

