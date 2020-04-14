October 25, 1929 - April 13, 2020 Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Cisom Ashby, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Helen was born in Guilford County to the Late William Cisom and Ethel Tucker Cisom on October 25, 1929; she lived a life full of love and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Quick with a smile, a joke, or a song, Helen never met a stranger. She had more friends than she could count, but was most proud of her family, carrying them in her thoughts in everything she did. She was full of life up until the very end, taking joy in the voices of family over the phone as much as she enjoyed her frequent trips on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ashby; sons, Tony and Kirby, as well as her daughter Diana. She is survived by her children, Jesse Eugene Ashby of Reidsville, Brenda Kay Ashby of Winston-Salem, Elizabeth Ann Hood of Lexington, and Donna Sue Ashby, her partner in crime, with whom she lived up until the end. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Christy Dawn Ihnen of Sanford, Chastity Victoria Rubio-Cortes of Stokesdale, and Ricky Lee Ashby of Winston-Salem, and her great-grandchildren Draven Ihnen-King, Devon Ammons, Christian Rubio-Cortes, and Alexander Rubio-Cortes. Despite not being able to move around very well in her later years, Helen took great pleasure in living. Whether spinning around the dance floor in a wheelchair, going out to eat with her family, or quietly enjoying Law & Order at home, she found joy in the smallest things. She loved classic country and bluegrass and in her happiest moments would spontaneously burst into song. Fly away, little mama/grandma! We love you and will miss you every day, but we know you are two-stepping in paradise with the best of them! A private family memorial will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
