May 3, 1929 - September 5, 2019 Nancy Ann Riley Ashburn, 90, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at Carillion Assisted Living of North Raleigh surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born on May 3, 1929 in Perry, Kentucky to the late Roosevelt and Laura Ann West Riley. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and was a minister's wife for 46 years. After 38 years of service, Nancy retired from Hanes Brands. She loved flower gardening, doll making, and even at the age of 85, visiting the elderly. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Reverend Sam Ashburn, son Darrell Ashburn, brother Sammy Riley, and sister Tabitha Bobbeck. Nancy is survived by her two loving children, Laura Sheets (Scott), Mike Ashburn, 3 grandchildren, Steven Ashburn, Trevor Moss, David Sheets, and great-grandchildren, Lilli Ana, Abigail, Luke, and Eva Ashburn, Alyse and Pearce Sheets. A 3:00 pm funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove with Mr. Trevor Moss and Mr. James Morehead officiating. Burial will follow Wayside Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 3 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Burroughs Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. The family would like to extend special thanks to Transitions Life Care of Raleigh and Carillion Assisted Living of North Raleigh for all their love, care, and compassion shown during Nancy's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Ashburn family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

