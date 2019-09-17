November 19, 1960 - September 14, 2019 Mr. Donald Wayne Ashburn, age 58, passed away September 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 19, 1960 in Stokes County to the late Gordon Freeman Ashburn, Sr. and Barbara Heath Ashburn. Donald was a loving family man and will be dearly missed by his friends and loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. He is survived by one brother, Gordon Freeman Ashburn, Jr.; sister, Heather Ashburn Cousar; one special uncle, James Larry Heath, and wife Dianne Heath, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John VanDeen officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Chapel Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

