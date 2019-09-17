November 19, 1960 - September 14, 2019 Mr. Donald Wayne Ashburn, age 58, passed away September 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 19, 1960 in Stokes County to the late Gordon Freeman Ashburn, Sr. and Barbara Heath Ashburn. Donald was a loving family man and will be dearly missed by his friends and loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. He is survived by one brother, Gordon Freeman Ashburn, Jr.; sister, Heather Ashburn Cousar; one special uncle, James Larry Heath, and wife Dianne Heath, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John VanDeen officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Chapel Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Muddy Creek Cafe is headed to Old Salem, part of move to add more bustle to historic community
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately